Pune recorded 399 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, as per Pune Municipal Corporation.



With this, the amount of active cases in Pune has gone up to 2,070.



127 people recovered today and 7.5k tests were conducted.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 06:42 PM IST