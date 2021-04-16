COVID-19 in Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC to give Rs 3,000 financial assistance to economically weaker sections

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to provide Rs 3,000 each to the families of autorickshaw drivers, hawkers, domestic helps, barbers, school bus drivers, labourers and gym trainers. The decision was taken at a meeting of the standing committee on Thursday.

The financial assistance is being provided because the lockdown-like restrictions announced by the Maharashtra government is bound to impact the businesses of these economically weaker sections.

The financial assistance will be given to only those who hold licences, or the ones who are registered with the PCMC, reported the Indian Express.

Reportedly, the decision will benefit 40,000 people in the city. And the amount will directly be credited to the bank account of the concerned beneficiary.

However, over 4,000 hawkers are likely to miss the financial assistance as they have not registered with PCMC. "The PCMC has failed to carry out a proper survey of the hawkers. The zonal offices of PCMC were given the responsibility of conducting the survey. As such, over 4,000 hawkers are likely to miss the financial assistance," Kashinath Nakhate, President of the Kashtakari Sangarsh Mahasangh, told the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, PCMC is recording a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. The death toll is also rising each day. On Thursday, 2086 COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the tally to 1,75,405. 36 new fatalities were reported during the day, taking the death toll to 2,285. Besides, 2210 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number to 1,50,738.

There are 22,382 active COVID-19 cases in the twin-city.