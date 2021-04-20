COVID-19 in Mumbai: 'Vaccine out of stock' board put up outside BKC centre, vaccination stalled

Even as the state is struggling with medical oxygen and Remdesivir, the vaccination drive was temporarily suspended at Mumbai's BKC vaccination centre.

As per the news agency ANI, boards reading 'Vaccine out of stock' were put up outside the BKC vaccination centre.

"We had 350-400 Covishield doses, we've administered it. We're awaiting more doses. Around 2000 Covaxin doses are available for the second dose, that is being administered," Rajesh Dere, Dean of the Centre was quoted by ANI.

"We have received information that we will get the Covishield doses by this evening. If that happens, we will begin vaccination tomorrow. We realised last night about the shortage of Covishield doses," Dere added.

After the centre ran out of stock, Mumbai police made the announcement for the general public about the same.

Meanwhile, cumulative COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra as of 7 am April 20, is 1,26,50,266. On April 19, Maharashtra administered 3,56,124 through 3,794 centres.

With 58,924 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Monday (April 19) recorded a slight dip in its daily numbers. Besides, 351 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 60,824. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.56%.

52,412 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 31,59,240. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.04%.

Currently, 37,43,968 people are in home quarantine and 27,081 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 6,76,520.