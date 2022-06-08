COVID-19 in Mumbai: S ward of BMC constituting Powai, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg reports maximum cases | - PTI

Last week as many as 148 Covid positive cases were reported from the S ward which comprises areas such as Powai, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg. According to the data provided by the civic body, nearly 60 per cent of these cases have been reported from 12 societies in Hiranandani and IIT Bombay area. However, currently, IIT Bombay has 10 active cases.

Medical health officers from the civic health department said most of the cases have been reported from the upscale societies of S ward. The housing societies in Powai include Brentwood, Avalon, Raj Grandeur, Jaltarang, Evita, Golden Oak, Torino Hiranandani South Avenue, Powai Cosmopolitan, Hiranandani Zen Maple, Trinity, Skyline Villa, Mahada and Shivneri (IIT Bombay).



Dr Avinash Waydande, medical health officer, S ward, said all cases reported from the Powai area had travel history and most of them have taken both doses of Covid-19. “All patients are asymptomatic and are under home quarantine. We have been keeping tabs on all patients and if any of them are showing symptoms we are admitting them to the Covid hospital,” he said. According to the public health department officials, they have also ordered the local ward office to track high-risk contacts in these cases.



Dr Waydande further said they have issued letters to the societies informing them about the cases and instructing them to follow Covid norms and inform them if any new cases surface in their society.

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC's public health department, said they have ramped up the contact tracing, following which they have directed the local ward officer to trace all high and low-risk cases reported in S ward.