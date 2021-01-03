COVID-19 in Mumbai: Only three deaths recorded on Sunday, lowest single-day fatalities in the last 246 days

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Sunday reported 581 new cases of coronavirus infection, even as three people succumbed to the disease, the lowest single-day fatalities in the last 246 days, according to a BMC report. Mumbai had reported five Covid-related fatalities on May 1, seven on December 9 and six on December 29. With that, the Covid-19 caseload in the Maximum city has mounted to 2,95,240 and the death toll to 11,135.

India’s financial capital has been consistently reporting less than 600 cases of coronavirus on a single day, while a total of 697 patients were discharged on Sunday, BMC's public health department's bulletin said.

According to the civic data, the number of recoveries in the city has increased to 2,75,464, taking the recovery rate to 93% The city currently has only 7,771 active Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally on Sunday jumped to 19,42,136 with the addition of 3,282 fresh cases, the state health department's bulletin said. With 35 more patients succumbing to the infection, the overall death toll in the state mounted to 49,666. A total of 2,064 patients were discharged throughout Sunday, taking the overall count of those recovered and discharged in the state to 18,36,999. The recovery rate of the state as on Sunday was 94.59%. The number of active cases across the state currently stands at 54,317.

"Mumbai has recorded only 3 deaths due to Covid-19 today,the lowest since March’20. The hard work of the State Government and Team BMC is paying off. I would like to congratulate the eminent citizens of Mumbai for their outstanding cooperation & support. A big salute to all the doctors and supporting frontline workers and even media which has created a great positive awareness. We have got a grip on the virus... not just the number of cases but even the number of deaths has declines. Zero is our new target," said BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

