COVID-19 in Mumbai: Only 11 active cases in Dharavi

With three new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, the cumulative count of Dharavi -once an epicentre of infections- jumped to 3,629. However there is a silver lining to this -of the 3,629 cases, 3,307 people have recovered and the number of active cases in the area has dropped to 11.

Out of the total cases reported in Asia’s largest small scale industry hub and congested slum so far, 3,307 patients have recovered from the virus. The number of active cases in Dharavi last month on October 19 was 145. This number has declined to 11 as on November 19.

"Despite the number of cases declining steadily, we have not changed our approach towards chasing the virus or chasing the patients. We are still working 100 per cent to keep the virus at bay," said a senior BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer.

Dharavi, which is spread over 2.5 sq km area and houses nearly 6.5 lakh people, reported its first coronavirus case on April 1. It later emerged as a prominent COVID-19 hotspot in the city, before the cases were successfully brought under control with coordinated efforts by various stakeholders.

On the other hand, eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mahim, taking the tally to 4,231. However, 3,832 persons have been cured and discharged. Now, there are as many as 257 active cases in the area.

In Dadar, six new cases emerged on Thursday. With this, the area's case count climbed to 4,462. At least 4,184 patients have recovered in the region and 108 are currently undergoing treatment.

The G (North) Ward, which includes Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar, registered a total of 17 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. It was considered to be the second worst hit ward of BMC out of the 24 administrative wards.

So far, the ward has reported 12,322 coronavirus cases, which includes 11,323 recoveries and 376 active cases, as per the official information provided by the BMC.