COVID-19 in Mumbai: Number of sealed buildings fall

In two days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed nearly 70 per cent of the buildings it had put on the list of sealed buildings with rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.
As per the latest BMC data, there were 810 active sealed buildings in the city as of February 15, while on February 17 there were only 258 sealed buildings in Mumbai.
A senior civic official stated buildings are only removed from the list after the patients staying there are fully recovered.
Amid the sudden surge in a number of COVID-19 cases, the BMC has already revised its sealed building policy. As per the revised policy, a building will be sealed if there are five or more cases reported from there.
"We remove the buildings from the list by keeping a tap on the daily case count, earlier we were not sealing a building if it had one or two cases, but now we will only remove a building from the list once the patients inside are fully recovered," said a senior civic official.
Total of 107 buildings are sealed at N ward which covers the Ghatkopar and Vidyavihar areas in eastern suburbs. As per BMC data, no building are sealed at the Borivli, Kandivli, Malad, Andheri West, Goregaon, Dadar, Dharavi and Mahim areas.