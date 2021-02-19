COVID-19 in Mumbai: Number of sealed buildings fall

In two days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has removed nearly 70 per cent of the buildings it had put on the list of sealed buildings with rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.

As per the latest BMC data, there were 810 active sealed buildings in the city as of February 15, while on February 17 there were only 258 sealed buildings in Mumbai.

A senior civic official stated buildings are only removed from the list after the patients staying there are fully recovered.