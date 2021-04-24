COVID-19 in Mumbai: Long queue of people seen at BKC jumbo vaccination centre

The vaccination drive at BKC jumbo Covid centres came to a halt after the COVID-19 vaccine ran out of stock on Friday morning. This was for the second time in three days, BKC jumbo Covid centres did not conduct vaccination drives.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday reported 7,221 fresh COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 72 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,648. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 6,16,221 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 81,538 active patients. On Friday, 9,541 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 5,20,684. The city's recovery rate is now at 84%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 52 days.

While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Friday tested 41,826 people.

After reporting 586 COVID-19 deaths for two consecutive days, Maharashtra on Friday saw a massive spike. The state recorded 773 fatalities, which is the highest single-day fatality count since the pandemic outbreak. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.52%.

Besides, 66,836 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the day, taking the total number of active cases to 6,91,851.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 16,968 new cases on Friday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 9101 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 13,220 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 2644 new cases, Aurangabad circle 3338, Latur circle 4736, Akola circle 4006, and Nagpur circle recorded 12823 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

