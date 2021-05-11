COVID-19 in Mumbai: List of vaccination centres issued by BMC; slots open at 5 more centres

Additions Centres are live now for bookings for 45+s for first as well as the second dose of Covidsield:

Shivaji Maidan, Vikhroli Manoranjan Hall, Ghatkopar Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Borivali, VN Desai, Santacruz Kohinoor Parking Lot, Dadar.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday (May 10) recorded 1794 new Covid-19 cases while 3580 patients were discharged. The city has witnessed the lowest single-day spike in the cases since March 30. Last, on March 15, the city had reported 1,712 cases, after that the city reported lowest number of cases today after seeing a massive spike. The Uddhav Thackeray led government which imposed lockdown like curbs two weeks ago has helped in curbing the spread of virus in the cpaital city.

Mumbai reported 74 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 13,891, data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 3,580 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday taking the recovery count to 6,16,998.

On Sunday, 23,061 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. It is the lowest single day count in conducting tests. On May 3, the number of tests conducted were 23,542.

But the number of deaths has been on the rise in the city over the last few days and Saturday's toll is the highest since June 30 last year, when it had recorded 93 fatalities.