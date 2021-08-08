COVID-19 in Mumbai: List of vaccination centres for Andheri, Bandra, Dadar, other areas issued by BMC for August 9

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has issued list of vaccination centres for August 9. Check the list here:
Those who are due for second dose should book the appointment with same mobile number used for first dose.
List of centers in the ward and related details about vaccination for 45 plus, 18 and above
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 323 new COVID-19 cases on August 8, Sunday, taking the total tally to 7,37,516.
378 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Sunday, taking the recovery count to 7,15,017. Now, there are 4131 active cases in the city.
City recorded 9 deaths due to coronavirus on Sunday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,951 as per data released by the city's civic body.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)