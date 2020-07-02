COVID-19 in Mumbai: Government caps ambulance rates

The Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, has cracked the whip and directed the district administration to requisition ambulances and private vehicles to quickly transfer coronavirus patients to the hospitals and, thereby, rein them from charging exorbitant rates.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that ambulances and private vehicles will be requisitioned by the district collector, excluding municipal areas. Municipal commissioners will do the same under their jurisdiction. “The ambulance and private vehicle operators will charge rates fixed by the Regional Transport Authority. The administration can take the ambulances and vehicles on a monthly rental basis in case there is no availability of drivers. The administration will provide drivers from local transport boards, state transport, recruitment companies and local administration. The cost of fuel for the ambulances will be borne by the local administration,’’ he noted.

Free Press Journal broke the government’s move on June 25 amidst rising complaints against the inflated rates charged by ambulance operators for the transportation of COVID-19 patients. The district administration will acquire the ambulances and private vehicles who will be paid monthly rent, but it will be binding on them to charge a fixed rate per km to COVID-19 patients.

Tope informed that the private vehicles can be used to ferry asymptomatic and other patients. Inspection mechanisms will be set up to check that these ambulances and private vehicle operators are charging rates fixed by the Regional Transport Authority. These ambulances, which will be available for 24 hours and will have smart phone and internet facilities. The toll free 108 ambulance app will be connected to this number system.