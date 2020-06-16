COVID-19 in Mumbai: City to get around 500 ICU beds in a week

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra government will be adding 450-500 ICU beds in Mumbai, amidst rising coronavirus cases. This will be in addition to the 1,197 ICU beds, of which just 10 are vacant.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope told The Free Press Journal, "Within a week, some 200 ICU beds will be set up at SevenHills hospital, 100 in St George Hospital and 50 at the ESIS Hospital at Kandivli and another 100 at the NSCI Dome facility.’’ He said these additional ICU beds would be useful in helping patients suffering from breathlessness.

As on Monday, there are 17,805 beds available in various hospitals, of which 13,142 are occupied and 4,663 vacant. Of the 10,492 beds available in dedicated covid hospitals and dedicated covid health centres, 9,244 are occupied and 1,248 vacant. Of the total 7,313 beds in CCC2s (government centres with doctors and nurses 24x7), 3,898 beds are occupied and 3,415 vacant.

Further, there are 5,298 beds with oxygen facilities, of which 4,060 are occupied and 1,238 beds are still available. As for ventilator beds, 514 of 525 beds are occupied and 11 are available.

Tope said the recovery rate of patients in Mumbai is now 50 per cent. The number of patients testing positive for Covid-19 in Dharavi (once a hotspot) has also come down significantly.