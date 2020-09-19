COVID-19 in Mumbai: City reports recoveries at double its new cases

Maharashtra, on Saturday, reported 21,907 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 11,88,015. It has added 1,37,067 active cases in the month between August 19 and September 19.

On August 19, Maharashtra’s active cases stood at 1,60,413, which has now risen to 2,97,480.

On Saturday, it also reported 425 new fatalities, taking the total death toll to 32,216, said the state Public Health Department's bulletin.

However, the state also registered a recovery rate of 72.22 per cent with 23,501 patients being discharged in a single day on Saturday. The overall number of patients recovered and discharged reached 8,57,933.

A senior state Health Department official said, "The state will continue to witness a spike in the number of cases daily as we are working to increase the number of tests. September witnessed an average of around 90,000 tests per day so far. This capacity is expected to increase to around 1.50 lakh tests per day soon."

Meanwhile, Mumbai, on Saturday, reported 2,211 new coronavirus cases, taking its total case count to 1,82,077. With 50 new fatalities being registered, the death toll in the city has spiked to 8,422, according to a bulletin of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Public Health Department.

However, the number of people who have recovered and are discharged in the city is double the number of those who tested positive in the last 24 hours. On Saturday, 5,105 COVID-19 patients recovered, the second highest since July 2 when 5,903 patients had been discharged.

With this, the number of recovered patients in the financial capital jumped to 1,42,769, recording a recovery rate of 78.4 per cent. Also, the number of active COVID-19 patients in the city came down to 30,512 on Saturday from 34,136 on Friday.

So far, the civic body has conducted 9.90 lakh COVID-19 tests. According to the BMC's Public Health Department, Mumbai's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has been stagnant for over one week at 1.24 per cent and its average doubling rate is 56 days.