COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC links two civic-run schools from each ward with vaccine centres for students

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now linked two civic-run schools from each ward with the covid vaccine centres where students will be brought to the centres every alternate day to administer Covaxin. Meanwhile, the civic body has also set a target of one month to vaccinate nine lakh teenagers between 15-18 years of age, which means every day 4,500 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at nine centres. Health experts said that it is a great step taken by the centre to vaccinate children considering the surge in covid and omicron cases. Moreover, all the children were enthusiastic and were not scared to take the jab as most of them felt that they will be safer after they get vaccinated.



As per the Centre's policy, the government launched the inoculation drive for the 15-18 age groups and over 8,00,000 have already registered for their dose in the past few days. Since dawn, the children, many sporting their school uniforms, lugging school bags, clutching their I-cards and other necessary documents, made a beeline at the vaccination centres in Mumbai.



Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said they are well prepared to vaccinate teenagers between 15-18 years of age for which each vaccine centre has been given at least 10,000 doses of Covaxin and on a daily basis they will inoculate 500 children at each centre. “We have set our plan to vaccinated children within a month for which each centre has been linked with two to three wards like BKC jumbo covid vaccine centre is linked with H-East and H-West ward and schools within these wards have to bring their students for the vaccination centres every alternated to avoid any chaos,” he said.



At several centres, excited and giggling young boys and girls arrived either with their families or neighbours or friends, eagerly awaiting the experience of a Covid-19 dose, and they urged their reluctant pals or classmates to join them.



“There is apprehension among us as the Covid-19 and Omicron cases have suddenly increased... We all have taken our parents' and teachers' advice to register and take the precautionary jab when called,” said Manthan Joshi, an SSC student of Gokhale High School in Borivali.



Dr Gautam Bhansali, General Physician, Bombay hospital said as the cases have surged it was necessary to vaccinate children as if they contract infection then they can spread it to more people. “There are very few private hospitals with Covaxin stock at present. Those who have it in stock have been given detailed instructions for Monday’s drive,” he said.



In Mumbai, the doses are being administered at the 9 Jumbo vaccination centres across the city and suburbs. They are the Richardson & Cruddas, Byculla and Mulund, Somaiya Grounds, Sion, NSCI Dome, Crompton & Greaves, Kanjurmarg, Worli, NESCO Centre Goregaon, Malad Centre, Malad, and Dahisar Centre, Dahisar.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 09:38 PM IST