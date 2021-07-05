COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Website to obtain universal travel pass for local train travel goes live

The process of obtaining the document mandatory for local train travel - the QR code-based ‘Universal Travel Pass’ -- has been kickstarted. The Maharashtra government has gone live with https://epassmsdma.mahait.org, thereby enabling access to companies and organisations. Over the last couple of days, some people have already availed this travel pass.

At this point of time, three categories are broadly eligible for the Universal Travel Pass - medical, education and (utility) services. The medical category is subdivided into eight different sub-categories, like diagnostic centres, hospitals, dispensaries, medical and pharmaceutical stores etc. Likewise, in the education category, only teachers are allowed. Finally, the services category is divided into seven sub-categories, namely telecom, defence, metro/monorail, gas supply, electric supply etc.

After clicking the link, the establishment has to first register for this UTP. “The QR code-based identity card that was issued last time, will not be eligible. Establishments need to re-apply for this, which shall be checked by our ticketing and booking staff,” said a railway official.

The establishment registration form asks for a few details like registration number, uploading of the registration certificate, name and address of the establishment, the category and type under which the establishment falls and the number of staff needing UTPs.

Sources said that the most important thing this time was that each and every establishment would have a nodal officer responsible for that organisation.

The form has ‘co-ordinator details’, seeking the name, mobile number, email address and designation of the coordinator. “The coordinator will be liable for penalty and punishment under Disaster Management Act and IPC in case the information provided about their employees is inaccurate. This will, in a way, weed out the problem of fake identity cards as well,” said a government source. Finally, the establishment is registered.