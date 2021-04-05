COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Slight drop in number of cases after record high; 47,288 test positive, 155 succumb to virus

A day after the state and the city reported the highest number of cases in a single day, there was a slight drop in the number of new cases on Monday. There were 47,288 new infections and 155 deaths reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 30,57,885, with 56,033 deaths till now.

“Of the 155 deaths reported today (Monday), 90 occurred in the last 48 hours, while 39 were reported in the last week. The remaining 26 deaths are from the period before last week. Of these 26 deaths, 12 occurred in Jalna, four in Nashik, two each in Nanded, Thane, Akola and one each in Hingoli, Jalgaon, Solapur and Nagpur,” said a senior health official.

In Mumbai, there were 9,857 new infections, including 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall count to 4,62,302 cases and the total death toll to 11,797, so far. Health experts have attributed this drop in numbers to reduced testing across Maharashtra.

In the city, of the 36,878 tests conducted, 9,857 people tested positive, causing the daily positivity rate to jump to 26 per cent, from 21 per cent, in the last 24 hours. The overall positivity rate till now, is however, 10.73 per cent till now. The doubling rate has dropped to 40 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 1.70 per cent.