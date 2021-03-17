COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Prohibitory order for public gathering issued in Aurangabad till April 4

In the wake of the massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, District Collector and District Magistrate and Police Commissioner of Aurangabad have issued prohibitory order for public gathering till April 4. The order says that five or more people are not permitted to gather, in view of coronavirus spread.

Aurangabad, today recorded highest single day spike in Covid cases as 1,271 tested positive. Despite a rise in cases, the distric collector Sunil Chavan had ruled possibility of imposing another lockdown in the district.

Besides these new cases reported on Tuesday (March 16), seven more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the death toll in the district to 1,351, he said. So far, 52,073 people have recovered from the infection, while there are 6,676 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, he said.