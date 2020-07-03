COVID-19 in Maharashtra: New cases reach new 1-day high, at 6,330

In a first for Maharashtra, more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours across the state. There were 6,330 new cases, including 125 deaths on Thursday, taking the overall count to 1,86,626 with 8,178 deaths until now. It is the highest-single day jump in cases reported so far, the previous high being 5,537, reported just days before. Health experts have attributed this to increased testing.

“Of the 125 deaths,110 had occurred in the last 48 hours, while 15 deaths are from last month, which have been updated to the progressive count on Tuesday,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in Mumbai was up by another seven per cent, from the 56.59 per cent reported on July 1. In the last 24 hours, 5,903 patients have recovered, taking the total number to 50,694. Across the state, with the 8,018 people discharged on Thursday, this number is 1,01,172.

According to the public health department of the BMC, there were 1,554 corona cases and 57 deaths in the city on Thursday, bringing the total count in the city to 80,262, with 4,686 deaths until now. The mortality rate for the city is 5.61 per cent.

Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer, BMC, said a new mechanism of reporting deaths has been designed. “We may have information about deaths by 48 hours now, if all hospitals cooperate,” she said.

So far 90,56,173 tests have been done across the country, 11.26 per cent of which are from Maharashtra. “We are conducting 7,715 tests per 10,00,000 population compared to 6,334 at the national level,” claimed officials.

Currently, there are 114 laboratories for Covid diagnosis in the state – 64 government and 50 private. Of the 10,20,368 laboratory samples, 1,86,626 had tested positive (18.29%) until Thursday. Currently, 5,72,032 people are in home quarantine and 41,741 people are in institutional quarantine.