COVID-19 in Maharashtra: 'Janta Curfew' to be imposed in Jalgaon for 5 days

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Municipal Corporation of Jalgaon has decided to impose 'Janta curfew' in the city. The curfew will be imposed from March 11, 8 pm to March 15, 8 am. The District collector, Abhijit Raut in a letter, issued exemption of those who fall under emergency services and also students of MPSC and other departments whose exams are scheduled between the curfew.
The District Collector also said that violaters of the norms will be liable for action under Epidemic act and other relevant sections of IPC
Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478. On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively. On the other hand, Mumbai today reported 1012 cases today taking the count of active cases to 10,736. With 1012 new cases on Tuesday, the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,35,584.
To curb the spread of virus, partial lockdown has been imposed in Aurangabad and Nashik, while strict restrictions have been asked to follow in Nagpur city. Nagpur reported 1,073 new cases, followed by 993 in Pune city, 573 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 469 in Aurangabad, 384 in Amravati, and 200 in Nanded. Ahmednagar city saw 157 fresh cases, while Jalgaon and Nashik cities added 237 and 224 infections, respectively.
The mortality rate in Sangli, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Parbhani, Solapur, Osmanabad, and Satara is more than three percent. The doubling rate of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 170.94 days which is now left with 97,983 active cases.