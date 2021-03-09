COVID-19 in Maharashtra: 'Janta Curfew' to be imposed in Jalgaon for 5 days

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Municipal Corporation of Jalgaon has decided to impose 'Janta curfew' in the city. The curfew will be imposed from March 11, 8 pm to March 15, 8 am. The District collector, Abhijit Raut in a letter, issued exemption of those who fall under emergency services and also students of MPSC and other departments whose exams are scheduled between the curfew.

The District Collector also said that violaters of the norms will be liable for action under Epidemic act and other relevant sections of IPC

Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727 while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478. On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively. On the other hand, Mumbai today reported 1012 cases today taking the count of active cases to 10,736. With 1012 new cases on Tuesday, the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,35,584.