COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Government issues new guidelines, bans social, cultural, political or religious gatherings

Days after the Centre observed that the spurt in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra was due to reduced testing, tracking and tracing, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Monday issued new guidelines banning social, cultural, political or religious gatherings in the state. “Violation shall also attract penalties under the Disaster Act for the owner of premises. The property shall also have to remain closed till the period until COVID 19 pandemic stays notified as a Disaster by the Central Government,” said the order issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte.

Not more than 50 people will be allowed to be present at weddings and not more than 20 for last rites, said the guidelines.

Cinema halls (single-screens and multiplexes), hotels and restaurants can only operate at 50 per cent capacity. “No entry will be allowed without masks. Concerned establishments will ensure the presence of enough manpower to enforce wearing of masks as well as maintaining social distance by all visitors at all times,” read the government guidelines.

The government also advised work from home. “All offices except those related to health and other essential services shall work with 50 per cent attendance. Any office found in violation shall be closed until the Covid-19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster by the Central Government,” it further read.