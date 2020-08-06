COVID-19: Eight more test positive in Dharavi; active cases 82

Eight new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Dharavi on Thursday, taking its tally to 2,597, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
On Wednesday, only a single case was reported from the area, he said.
The official said that Dharavi currently has only 82 active cases and the number of recovered Covid-19 patients has gone up to 2,257.
The civic body has, however, stopped disclosing the death toll of COVID-19 patients, if any, from the slum- dominated area.
Spread over 2.5 square kms of area, Dharavi is considered the largest slum of Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh.
