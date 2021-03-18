COVID-19 cases shoot up in Mumbai: 2,877 test positive, highest since pandemic outbreak

Mumbai on Thursday (March 18) recorded 2,877 new Covid-19 cases while 1193 patients were discharged. The city has witnessed the highest single-day spike in the cases since October 7 when 2,848 had tested postive. The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in March, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.51 percent. The city recorded 8 deaths today.

Three weeks ago Mumbai's daily Covid-19 count was below 500. Since 17th February, the count crossed the 700-mark. With 2,877 new cases on Thursday, the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,52,835. The number of active cases in the city has jumped to 18,424.

The state on Wednesday reported 12,764 patients who recovered and discharged from hospitals taking the overall recovery count to 21,75,565. With this state's recovery rate was recorded at 90.79 per cent.