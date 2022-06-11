COVID-19 cases drop by 10% in Mumbai, 5% in Maharashtra | (PTI Photo)

Brushing aside the fears of the fourth wave, state surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate said that severe pandemic-related illness and hospitalisations are low, as of now.

His statement can further be corroborated with the fact that the number of Covid cases on Saturday slumped by a considerable 10 and 5 per cent, after a recent surge, in the city and state, respectively.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai recorded 1,745 new cases and a fatality of an elderly man suffering from comorbidity. Now, the city's Covid count has climbed to 10,78,944, with 19,05,671 fatalities. “Covid death of a 70-year-old male with diabetes mellitus was reported on Saturday,” read a report.

Meanwhile, the active cases have crossed the 10,000-mark, while the doubling days dropped to 561 days. In one of the cases, a 37-year-old man in Pune was diagnosed with BA.5 variant, after his sample was processed at the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Pune.

On Friday, Maharashtra had reported 2,922 new infections, pushing its tally to 79,07,631, with 1,47,8668 deaths, while the recovery rate stood at 97 per cent, with 77,44,905 being recovered so far.

“According to a recent report on genetic sequencing from the BJ Medical College, Pune, a 37-year-old man was diagnosed with BA.5. The patient tested Covid positive on June 2, after he arrived from the UK on May 21. Exhibiting mild symptoms, he was cured at home in isolation,” apprised Awate.