COVID-19 cases, deaths in Maharashtra witness surge: 46,781 test positive, 816 die, 58,805 recover

After showing a downward trajectory for a few days, COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maharashtra have witnessed a surge on Wednesday. The state recorded 46,781 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 5,46,129. Besides, 816 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 78,007.

58,805 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 46,00,196. The recovery rate in the state stands at 88.01%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%

Currently, 36,13,000 people are in home quarantine and 29,417 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 6818 new cases on Wednesday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 6494 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 12,903 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 5073 new cases, Aurangabad circle 2159, Latur circle 2908, Akola circle 5042, and Nagpur circle recorded 5384 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the health department and ministers have proposed to extend the lockdown for 15 days. The Chief Minister will take a final decision on this matter, he added.

Besides, the vaccination for 18-44 age group has been suspended for the time being due to shortage of vaccines, Tope said. All the doses purchased by the state government for the age group will now be diverted for the 45+ category, he added.