COVID-19 cases cross 10,000 mark in Kalyan-Dombivli; death toll at 158

On Wednesday, COVID-19 cases crossed the 10,000 mark in the areas under the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation. There has been a surge is positive cases of the deadly virus in recent days, and as of now, the KDMC has reported more than 10,300 cases.

As per the health bulletin issued by the MDMC, 471 cases were recorded on Wednesday. At present, the total tally stands at 10,351 positive cases. Of these, 5247 cases remain active, while 158 people have passed away.