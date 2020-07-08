COVID-19 cases cross 10,000 mark in Kalyan-Dombivli; death toll at 158

On Wednesday, COVID-19 cases crossed the 10,000 mark in the areas under the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation. There has been a surge is positive cases of the deadly virus in recent days, and as of now, the KDMC has reported more than 10,300 cases.
As per the health bulletin issued by the MDMC, 471 cases were recorded on Wednesday. At present, the total tally stands at 10,351 positive cases. Of these, 5247 cases remain active, while 158 people have passed away.
Even as the COVID-19 tally stabilises somewhat in Mumbai, the surrounding cities and townships appear to have picked up the slack. On Wednesday, Thane's COVID-19 count crosses 47,000-mark.
On Wednesday, while Kalyan recorded the highest spike in cases from the region, Thane city followed closely behind, with 410 cases. Navi Mumbai saw 207 fresh cases, while Mira Bhayandar recorded 177 and the Ulhasnagar township reported 172 cases.
In related news, the Kalyan-Dombivli region recently got a dedicated COVID-19 Health Center. Located in the Savlaram Maharaj Krida Sankul (Dombivli MIDC sports complex), the Centre became operational on Tuesday. It has a 30-bed ICU and 155 beds with oxygen. It also has 10 ventilators and 15 BiPAP machines.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)