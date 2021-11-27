COVID-19: As concerns regarding 'Omicron' variant abound, Maharashtra govt issues fresh guidelines

In light of the new COVID-19 'Omicron' variant, which has been classified as a variant of concern’ by the WHO, the Maharashtra Government today issued fresh order directing strict adherence to appropriate behaviour.

Maharashtra Government today issued fresh order for strict adherence to #COVID19 appropriate behavior in the wake

the WHO classified a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, currently circulating in South Africa, as a ‘variant of concern’. It also named it Omicron

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/kNxYaaoC7U — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) November 27, 2021

The order stated that since the State Government is recording fewer COVID 19 positive cases consistently over the past few months it is now considering opening up economic, social, entertainment and cultural activities with fewer restrictions, especially for fully vaccinated persons.

The order further said that strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour (CAB) as laid down by the State and Central Government from time to time shall be observed by all, including the service providers, owners of premises, licensees, organizers etc.

Such behaviour includes frequent washing of hands, maintaining social distance, avoiding crowds, avoiding spitting in public places among others.

"The Universal Pass created by the State Government shall be a valid proof for status of full vaccination. Or else, Cowin Certificate with a valid ID proof carrying photo may be taken a valid proof for the same. For citizens below 18 years, other Government or school-issued photo identity and for those who are unable to take the vaccine due to medical reasons, a certificate from a certified medical practitioner may serve as documentary evidence for entry," the order said.

The order further stated that "All travellers into the state from any international destination shall be governed by directions of Government of India in this respect. All domestic travellers into the state shall either be fully vaccinated as defined hereinafter or shall carry a RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours"

According to the order, "In case of any program/ event/ activity happening ln an enclosed/ closed space like a cinema hall, theatre, marriage hall, convention hall etc, people up to 50 percent of the capacity of the space will be allowed."

In the case of open to sky spaces, for any events or gatherings, people up to 25 percent of capacity will be allowed. DDMA shall have authority to decide the capacity in case of such locations of gatherings or events, if not already declared formally (like stadiums)," it said further.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 03:49 PM IST