COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh sends 300 ventilators, Odisha dispatches oxygen to Maharashtra

Amid rising pressure on health infrastructure in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh Government has sent 300 ventilators to Maharashtra. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responded after the intervention from the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

In a release the Andhra Pradesh government said, ‘’ The state government is also responding to the needs of worst affected states. Andhra Pradesh has sent 300 ventilators to Maharashtra and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari personally called the Chief Minister over phone and thanked him for the kind gesture.’’

Gadkari also confirmed this development. ‘’I had called the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and requested him to provide support to Maharashtra which is facing a grim situation due to COVID 19. Acting swiftly on the request, the AP government has sent 300 ventilators to the state. At this critical time, it will be instrumental in saving precious lives. On behalf of the citizens of the state, I heartily thank him for his swift action,’’ said Gadkari in his tweet.