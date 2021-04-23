COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh sends 300 ventilators, Odisha dispatches oxygen to Maharashtra

Amid rising pressure on health infrastructure in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh Government has sent 300 ventilators to Maharashtra. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responded after the intervention from the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.
In a release the Andhra Pradesh government said, ‘’ The state government is also responding to the needs of worst affected states. Andhra Pradesh has sent 300 ventilators to Maharashtra and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari personally called the Chief Minister over phone and thanked him for the kind gesture.’’
Gadkari also confirmed this development. ‘’I had called the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and requested him to provide support to Maharashtra which is facing a grim situation due to COVID 19. Acting swiftly on the request, the AP government has sent 300 ventilators to the state. At this critical time, it will be instrumental in saving precious lives. On behalf of the citizens of the state, I heartily thank him for his swift action,’’ said Gadkari in his tweet.
Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and thanked him for helping in procurement and transportation of oxygen from Odisha to Maharashtra and for standing by each other in these crucial times as one nation truly.
The kind gesture of AP and Odisha CMs came when the state government is struggling to cope with the existing health infrastructure which is expected to exhaust if the cases continue to rise at the present pace. The government is striving to procure oxygen, Remdesivir and strengthen bed capacity as it has projected that the active COVID-19 cases are expected to increase to 11 lakh by the first week of May.
