Court permits 2011 triple blasts accused to visit ailing father in hospital

A special court has permitted Naquee Shaikh, accused of involvement in the 2011 triple blasts near Opera House, Zaveri Bazaar and Dadar’s Kabutarkhana, to visit his ailing father in hospital on two specific dates with police escort. The order came on a plea by Shaikh for temporary bail on the basis of his father’s ill-health. The court rejected this plea, while allowing him to make the two visits. For these visits, he will have to pay for the police escort arrangements.