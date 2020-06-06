Court denies anticipatory bail to 35-year-old man who attacked a cop

A Sessions court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail of a 35-year-old man who had assaulted a policeman when the policeman asked him and his group to disperse when they were roaming on the streets during the lockdown.

Offence had been registered against the applicant Abrar Ali Shaikh last month under sections of the IPC including that of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and criminal intimidation among others.

As per the complaint filed by Santhosh Kadam, 50, attached with Shivaji Nagar police station, he was familiar with Shaikh as he had been to his residence to execute the warrant issued by court in another case. On April 1, when the lockdown was in place and his colleague Deepak Jagtap and he were on patrol duty in Baiganwadi in Govandi, they noticed four youths - Shaikh among them, roaming the street without wearing masks.

When they told the youths to disperse, Shaikh allegedly started abusing them and told his group to take weapons out and kill the cops that day. He himself then took a wooden stick and hit Kadam on his back and another youth hit Jagtap with a bat on his back. The other two youths, part of the group assaulted the policemen by punching and kicking them.

Kadam managed to call the police and two police vans arrived at the spot. Police managed to nab only one from the group, while the others escaped, including Shaikh.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sumesh Panjwani had opposed the plea told Additional Sessions Judge GB Gurao that the man is a notorious criminal and had many cases pending against him and is also the main accused in the case.