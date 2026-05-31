Court Acquits Bhiwandi Doctor In Alleged Fake Cancer Report Case, Cites Probe Lapses | Representational Image

A metropolitan magistrate’s court in Dadar has acquitted Bhiwandi-based doctor Arshad Shaikh, 49, who was booked in 2010 for allegedly fabricating a cancer diagnosis report on the letterhead of Tata Memorial Hospital, citing major lapses in the police investigation.

Patient Underwent Chemotherapy Following Diagnosis

According to the prosecution, a woman who had undergone surgery to remove a breast lump had her tissue sample examined at Maxim Laboratory and Research Centre, owned by Shaikh.

It was alleged that Shaikh prepared a pathological report on Tata Memorial Hospital’s letterhead stating that the patient was suffering from cancer, following which she underwent chemotherapy.

Discrepancies Surfaced During Referral To Tata Memorial Hospital

The matter came to light when the patient was referred to Tata Memorial Hospital for radiation treatment in March 2010.

Doctors there allegedly found discrepancies between the clinical findings and the pathology report and ordered a re-examination.

An internal inquiry reportedly revealed that no record of the patient existed at Tata Memorial Hospital.

Hospital Complaint Alleged Fabrication Of Report

Further checks showed that the pathology tests had been conducted at Shaikh’s laboratory and not at Tata Memorial Hospital as claimed.

The hospital later lodged a complaint, alleging that Shaikh had fabricated the report by using details from two other patients and falsely presenting it as a Tata Memorial Hospital report diagnosing the woman with cancer.

Court Points To Serious Investigation Lapses

However, the court found that the prosecution failed to establish the charges.

It noted that investigators did not record the victim's statement, failed to examine the complainant doctor, and could not prove that the tumour sample was examined by Shaikh.

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