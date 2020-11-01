Court accepts closure report in two more Chhota Rajan cases

A special court constituted to conduct trials of cases on former underworld don Chhota Rajan on Saturday released him in two cases of 2004, having accepted closure reports filed by the CBI in both the cases – among them one concerning the extortion and attempt on life of film producer Bharat Shah.

In both the cases, the court said that on perusal of the material placed on record, prima-facie Rajan’s role has not emerged. Therefore, for want of sufficient material or substance, the closure report needs to be accepted.

In the case pertaining to the attack on Shah, the court said confessional statements had come to be recorded of co-accused, but since Rajan was not tried along with them (he was then absconding), they are irrelevant.

In the second case, the CBI said three witnesses did not reveal anything substantial to establish his involvement.