Couple registers 'case of marriage' at Beed police HQ

Several stories of couples opting for simple, low-key nuptials have emerged during the lockdown. A couple from Beed has added to this list, albeit with a slight twist. During these knotty times, they decided to tie the knot at the district police headquarters, wanting to express their gratitude to its frontline corona warrior denizens.

An engineer, Pratap Datar, and his bride Pratiksha arranged to be married at the office of the superintendent, Beed on Thursday.

"These police officers are working day in and out to ensure we are safe and that everyone is adhering to the lockdown rules. We wanted to honour their services and so decided to celebrate our big day in their presence, " said Pratap.

"According to custom, those witnessing a marriage are considered the well-wishers of the couple. We couldn't think of any better well-wishers than the police, who are out in the open, risking their lives, when everyone is staying indoors to be safe," he said.

Pratap wrote to the Beed district SP's office, seeking permission for the marriage. Once the office of the SP learnt the reason for this unlikely request, it granted permission.

The marriage took place on Thursday afternoon in the cabin of the police superintendent of Beed. The couple exchanged garlands under the watchful eye of police and were greeted with applause when the ceremony concluded.

Four relatives each, from the bride and groom's side, were also present at the ceremony and physical distancing norms were assiduously followed. Nor were the masks forgotten. Everyone, including the bride and groom, wore masks as they went through the marriage rituals.

After the ceremony, Beed SP Harsh Poddar presented the couple with gifts and congratulated them.

"It is during the times of crisis that the bond between people strengthens. This marriage is not just a union of two people but an example of how two people can stand by each other even trying times. I am sure their action will make people in their community aware of the distress that we are in and will inspire them as well, " said Poddar.

"The couple got married at a time when the world is fighting a pandemic and the most important takeaway is that the toughest of situations can be overcome by sheer will," he said.