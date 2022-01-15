Counsellor suspended after 4 boys allege sexual abuse by inmate at Maha govt's children home in Latur

A counsellor at a Maharashtra government-run children's home has been suspended allegedly for dereliction of duty after some inmates complained of sexual abuse by a 16-year-old boy at the facility in Latur city, an official said on Saturday.

A complaint of alleged sexual abuse of at least four of the seven boys at the shelter home for orphan children, located in the Gawli Nagar area, was registered at the Vivekanand Chowk police station on December 14 last year, following which the inmates were shifted to another children's home.

Harsha Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner, Women and Child Development, reached Latur from Pune for investigation.

A confidential report in this regard was submitted to the commissioner of the department, Rahul More, she said.

The counsellor, identified as Suryakant Munde, was suspended while a proposal has been sent to the secretary of the department for the suspension of Raman Telgote, the superintendent of this children's home.

"Action will be taken against other accused also. Sexual abuse of children is a very serious issue. During my two-day visit to Latur, I met the children. I have submitted a report to the commissioner. After that, counsellor Suryakant Munde was suspended by the commissioner. A proposal for action against superintendent Raman Telgote has been sent to the secretary," Deshmukh added.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 06:08 PM IST