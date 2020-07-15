Costume designer commits suicide in Mira Road

A 28-year-old costume designer allegedly committed suicide at his home in Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Shaikh Salim Khan was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his ninth-floor apartment in a high-rise on the Monday night, assistant police inspector Pankaj Ghatkar of Kashimira police station said.

A suicide note was recovered from the scene, in which the deceased had stated that he was fed up with life and no one should be held responsible for his death, the official said.

Khan worked as a costume designer at various film studios in Mumbai and his mother lived in a different apartment in the same high-rise, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard and further probe was underway, he added.