Corrupt IAS Officer Had Fixed Rate For Land Compensation To Farmers: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had arrested IAS officer Anil Ramod, Additional Divisional Commissioner, Pune, last week for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, in its verification report which is part of the FIR, has stated that the officer had allegedly told the complainant that he had fixed a rate of ₹10 lakh for himself to provide compensation of ₹1 crore to the farmers for their land.

According to the CBI, a case was registered on a complaint against Ramod, also Arbitrator for Pune, Satara and Solapur districts for NHAI. The complainant was reportedly looking for the land acquisition law related cases of farmers from Satara and Solapur districts. It was further reported that farmers from the villages were seeking higher compensation of their land and the complainant was representing their cases before the office of additional divisional commissioner and also arbitrator for Satara, Pune and Solapur districts for getting higher compensation under the National Highways Act.

Demand increased with higher compensation

“The accused had allegedly kept the complainant's cases pending and when the complainant approached him, he demanded 10% of the amount of the increased compensation. It was also alleged that the accused demanded ₹10 lakh from the complainant for the increased compensation of around ₹1.25 crore (approx) and finally settled for ₹8 lakh,” a CBI official claimed.

The CBI had laid a trap and caught Ramod red-handed while accepting bribe. Searches were conducted at official and residential premises of Ramod at three locations in Pune which led to recovery of cash of around ₹6 crore, property related documents including 14 immovable properties in his and his family's name, investment & bank account details and other incriminating documents.