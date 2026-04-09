‘Corporate Jihad’: Nitesh Rane’s Controversial Remarks On Nashik's Sexual Harassment Case In IT Company | Wikipedia

Mumbai, April 9: A sexual harassment case at a multinational IT firm in Nashik has snowballed into a larger political controversy after Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane made contentious remarks while addressing the media.

The case involves the arrest of five employees accused of harassing, sexually assaulting and allegedly blackmailing female colleagues. So far, eight women have come forward with complaints, while a male employee has also alleged coercion and pressure in the workplace.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Reacting to the case of sexual harassment at an MNC in Nashik, Minister Nitesh Rane says, "They have been employed there for the past year and a half to two years. Look—they are hired in distinct phases. As I showed you in the photograph earlier, you will… pic.twitter.com/3QQdpi5Hl7 — IANS (@ians_india) April 9, 2026

Minister Calls For HR Scrutiny

Reacting to the case, Rane questioned hiring practices within corporate setups and suggested that Human Resources departments should be examined more closely. He also raised concerns about whether existing frameworks adequately safeguard workplace environments.

His remarks, made while interacting with the press and presenting photographs, have drawn attention and sparked debate, particularly over the language used and its broader implications.

Allegations Of Inaction By Management

According to reports, complaints had allegedly been raised earlier, but no strict action was taken by the company management at the time. This has now become a key focus area for investigators, with questions being raised about internal grievance redressal mechanisms.

Police officials confirmed that, given the seriousness of the allegations, a Special Investigation Team has been constituted. The probe is currently being led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Crime.

Nashik : Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon and Tausif Attar have been arrested for harassing, sex*ally assaulting, and blackmailing female colleagues at a reputed multinational IT firm... All the victims are Hindus.



8 women have come forward with… pic.twitter.com/X0dcStL9VE — Mr Sinha (@Mrsinha) April 9, 2026

Safety Measures And Helplines Issued

Authorities in Nashik have issued fresh instructions to establishments across the city to prioritise women’s safety at workplaces. Police have also shared helpline numbers for affected individuals and urged citizens to report any incidents promptly.

Case Highlights Workplace Safety Concerns

The incident has once again brought workplace safety, accountability and corporate responsibility into focus. While the investigation continues, the case is expected to have wider implications on how companies handle internal complaints and ensure a secure environment for employees.

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