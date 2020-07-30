Coronavirus: We learnt from Dharavi, now it's time to adopt Delhi Model, says Kejriwal

Describing how Delhi has managed to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Dharavi also controlled the COVID-19 situation well and we learnt from it. The leader also added that now it is the time to acknowledge and adopt the 'Delhi Model'.

Kejriwal, in an interview given to Marathi newspaper Lokmat, said that earlier it was feared that situation in the national capital would go out of control but we handled the everything patiently.

In addition to the COVID-19 situation, Delhi CM also spoke over issues like India-China relations, Ayodhya Temple and the role of Governor in the state's administration.

Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi recorded just two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 2,545, said a senior civic official.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the slum-dominated area has only 83 active COVID-19 cases at present.

On July 29, Kejriwal announced delinking of hotels from hospitals in view of the improving COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

Kejriwal said all beds in such hotels, which were recently attached to hospitals, were lying vacant for the last many days.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,035 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.33 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,907, authorities said.

Twenty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin released on Wednesday.

The active cases tally on Wednesday was 10,770, down from 10,887 the previous day.

Doctors at the LNJP Hospital had attributed no death from COVID-19 on July 27 to "extensive ICU care, plasma bank facility, top healthcare facilities and dedication of doctors and other healthcare workers". They said that this has happened for the first time at the facility in the last couple of months.