Coronavirus update: ‘Reforms necessary to liberate farmers’

Mumbai: As the saying goes the proof of the pudding is in the eating, the agriculture experts and industry bodies said the timebound implementation of reforms and financial package is necessary to unshackle the agriculture and liberate the farmers who until now were largely tied to a few buyers in terms of selling the produce.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s (NABARD) former chairman Umesh Chandra Sarangi said, “The High-Power Committee of Chief Ministers appointed in Modi 1.0 govt had suggested that the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) be kept in abeyance.

The Act should be invoked in the event of short supply of particular produce. Similarly, the Model Act to amend Agriculture Market Produce Committee was prepared way back in 2005 and it was accepted by about 18 states. It was not done in uniformity."