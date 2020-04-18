Coronavirus update: Mumbai cases drop 59% as BMC alters rules

Mumbai: Over the last seven days, there has been a 59 per cent drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a 24-hour period in Mumbai.

According to data released by the BMC, the count of new cases dropped from 189 on April 11 to 77 on April 17. The number of single-day deaths too has dropped in the same period, from 11 to 5.

Health officials, however, said the drop in number of positive cases in Mumbai is due to the change in testing protocol being implemented since April 16. Not all asymptomatic contacts of index cases will be tested hereafter.

Besides symptomatic contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, only those asymptomatic contacts that are deemed high-risk contacts - such as immediate family members of other close contacts of positive cases will now be tested.

The BMC has now decided which asymptomatic high-risk contacts need testing at the end of a 14-day quarantine period. Incidentally, at least 70 per cent of coronavirus cases in Mumbai till now have been asymptomatic, detected either because they were close contacts of confirmed cases or present in hotspots, said an official.

As per the fresh guidelines issued on Thursday, the BMC will test only symptomatic people (suffering from cough, cold, fever, breathlessness), pregnant women, dialysis patients, patients on chemotherapy, healthcare workers, senior citizens, symptomatic high-risk contacts, and some asymptomatic high risk-contacts.

This is at variance from the Indian Council of Medical Research guideline to test all asymptomatic high-risk contacts, such as family members, between the fifth and 14th day of suspected exposure. In another change since Wednesday, the BMC decided that a suspected coronavirus death will be subjected to an audit before being confirmed.