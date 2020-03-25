Coronavirus update in Navi Mumbai: Vashi resident becomes fifth patient, NMMC launches help number

A resident of Vashi in Navi Mumbai who came in contact with a Philippines national has been tested positive of Coronavirus on Tuesday. While the person has been admitted to Kasturba hospital in Mumbai, his wife and son have also been taken for tests.

Balasaheb Sonawane, the chief health officer of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) confirmed that one more person has been tested positive of Coronavirus in the city. “The person had come in contact with the Philippines national who was tested positive and later died early this week,” said Sonawane.

The 68-year-old Philippines national who had stayed at Noor Masjid in Vashi was tested positive on March 12. The Philippines national had come in a group of nine persons on a religious tour. Later two more Philippines national of the group was tested positive and they are currently in Kasturba hospital.

The Vashi resident who had come in contact with the Philippines national has been tested positive when he was taken Kasturba hospital for tests. “The Vashi local had come in direct touch of the Philippines national,” said Sonawane. He added that his wife and son were also taken Kasturba for necessary tests.

Now, the NMMC is looking at all those people who came in contact with the Vashi local during Friday namaz.

Meanwhile, the NMMC has issued helpline numbers for residents to contact if they need medical assistance. The helpline numbers are 1800222309 and 1800222310.

“We have also published a list of doctors from whom people can take more details about symptoms of Coronavirus or other details,” said Sonawane. He added that residents can also directly approach civic hospital in Vashi if they see any symptoms of the virus. However, he added that people do not need to panic if they do not have any overseas travel history or came in contact with the person tested positive.