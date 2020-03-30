Coronavirus update: IIT Bombay creates Corontine and SAFE app

MUMBAI: A team at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) along with professional alumni, have built Corontine, a platform and mobile application to track potential or suspected (asymptomatic) carriers.

This app helps to track asymptomatic carriers or people who have been infected but do not show any sign or symptoms of the COVID19, to check if they confine to their quarantined zones.

The platform and app can be helpful to authorities to register the asymptomatic carriers and track them to remain confined to their quarantined zones. It allows to geofence regions and automatically generates alerts (sms or email) if users move out of the quarantined zone.

Ganesh Ramakrishnan, professor of the department of computer science and engineering, IIT Bombay, said, "Instead of deploying physical manpower to monitor quarantine areas, authorities can now use this app to keep a track.