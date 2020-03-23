Coronavirus update: Even as Maharashtra sees 15 new cases in 24 hours, state says no need to panic

Fifteen more patients tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, in Maharashtra between Sunday and Monday, taking the number in the state to 89.

However, the state government still feels that Maharashtra has not entered Stage 3 that is a community spread of the disease.

Of the 15 COVID-19-infected patients, 14 hail from Mumbai and one hails from Pune. Eight of them contracted the infection from family members. “However, this cannot be termed as a community spread, as six patients also have travel history,” claimed state health minister Rajesh Tope while speaking to the media.

The Maharashtra government has also urged people not to panic, as of the 89 patients, only two are in the ICU. “The rest of them are recovering. While you do not panic, I strongly recommend you adhere to the lockdown,” Tope added.

The Maharashtra government is now looking to increase the number of testing lab facilities. “Testing labs will be set up in all hospitals attached to medical colleges from March 27; they will be open 24x7,’ said Tope, further stressing on the importance of the state implementing Section 144 that prevents the gathering of five or more people in an area. "I personally spoke with Mumbai Police Commissioner and requested him to look into this matter," Tope added.