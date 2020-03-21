Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra SSC exams scheduled on March 23 cancelled until further notice

As Maharashtra continued to lead in the number of active cases, Health Minister Rajesh Tope again appealed to people to refrain from stepping out of their homes as 'isolation' is the key to battling the COVID-19 virus.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday slapped a-total ban on all non-essential services in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. He added that the state has completely banned all flights from worst-hit 12 countries besides exercising extreme precautions for flights from all other nations at the three international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since the past over a month.

The Ministry of Health has said that the total number of novel coronavirus cases, on Saturday, rose to 285 in India. As of 9 a.m., data put out by the Union Health Ministry, out of the 285 cases, 22 were discharged and cured of the virus across India, four have died, while 231 people still remained active. Of the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, one is a migrated COVID-19 Patient, said the ministry.