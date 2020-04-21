Coronavirus lockdown: Navi Mumbai police use drones to track movement on terraces

Panvel: The Navi Mumbai police are now using a drone armed with camera to keep a check on people breaking the social distancing norm on terraces and narrow lanes of the city.

A video was also shared on twitter where some of the residents were shown gathered at the terraces of buildings. However, they started running away towards the stairs after they notice a drone above.

Ajay Landge, senior police inspector of Panvel City police had already informed residents that they are going to use drones to check movements of citizens in narrow lanes. “Drone can see areas where police cannot reach especially narrow lanes and terrace of the building,” Landge had said.

He has also appealed residents to step out of their homes only for important works and take all necessary precautions. The police commissioner of Navi Mumbai police shared a video on twitter and warned citizens that they are watching from the sky (drone).