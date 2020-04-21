Coronavirus lockdown: Navi Mumbai police use drones to track movement on terraces

Panvel: The Navi Mumbai police are now using a drone armed with camera to keep a check on people breaking the social distancing norm on terraces and narrow lanes of the city.
A video was also shared on twitter where some of the residents were shown gathered at the terraces of buildings. However, they started running away towards the stairs after they notice a drone above.
Ajay Landge, senior police inspector of Panvel City police had already informed residents that they are going to use drones to check movements of citizens in narrow lanes. “Drone can see areas where police cannot reach especially narrow lanes and terrace of the building,” Landge had said.
He has also appealed residents to step out of their homes only for important works and take all necessary precautions. The police commissioner of Navi Mumbai police shared a video on twitter and warned citizens that they are watching from the sky (drone).
The police are using drones especially in Panvel and Kalam areas where people reportedly came out in the evening and are also found using motorbikes frequently. However, the police have not taken action based on the footage collected through drones.
Meanwhile, five more positive cases of COVID-19 virus were reported under the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The total positive cases reached 74. According to the health department of NMMC, three positive cases found in Diva Airoli.
“Wife and son of a positive person were tested positive of COVID-19 virus. The husband was tested positive on April 17,” said an official from the health department. He added that one more person had come in contact of the man and he was found positive of COVID-19 virus.
Besides, one person each in Nerul and Ghansoli found positive. Under the Panvel Municipal Corporation, four more persons have been tested positive. The total positive cases reached 39. One case each in Kharghar, Kalamboli, Kamothe and Panvel was found.