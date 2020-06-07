Coronavirus lockdown: 800 Central Railway employees allege that they are yet to receive salary for May

As Central government’s mission ‘Unlock 1.0’ begins, phased opening of businesses, around 800 Central Railway employees from the Mumbai Division have said that they haven't received their salary for the month of May.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the worker’s union has alleged that the CR employees were denied salary for not reporting to work during the lockdown. While the workers have claimed that due to difficulties in travelling they couldn't go to the office, but the CR authorities say that some are just trying to take advantage of the lockdown.

The worker's union told the leading daily that most of these employees live in extended suburbs and couldn't go to work due to the unavailability of transport services. But, CR authorities have said that some people are discouraging others from coming to work.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on June 4 reserved its verdict on pleas challenging Centre's March 29 order asking employers to pay full wages to employees for the lockdown period.

The Centre informed the Supreme Court that in its March 29 notification on full payment of wages to workers by their employers during the lockdown was not unconstitutional, instead, it was a measure taken to prevent the perpetration of financial crisis within the lower strata of the society, labourers and salaried employees.