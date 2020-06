Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of June 28

Thane district on Friday recorded 1,332 coronavirus positive cases, taking the count to 27,479, while 30 deaths during the day took the toll to 911. Thane city led with 365 cases, followed by 358 from Kalyan, 224 from Navi Mumbai and 120 from Mira Bhayander.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 1,59,133 with a record 5,318 new patients found on Saturday, while the death toll due to the pandemic reached 7,273 with 167 fatalities coming to light. The increase in cases surpassed Friday's one-day highest figure of 5,024. 4,430 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients in the state to 84,245.