Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of June 14

Thane district's COVID-19 count crossed the 15,000-mark to reach 15,175 as 775 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday.

The number of cases in Thane municipal limits crossed the 5,000-mark. The death toll in the district was inching towards the 500-mark, with the current count being 493 after 19 people succumbed to the infection on Saturday.

Maharashtra, which is worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the country, on Saturday reported 3,427 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths, including 69 from Mumbai, state Health department said. With this, the latest case count in the state stands at 1,04,568 and fatalities at 3,830, an official release said.