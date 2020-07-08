Coronavirus in Thane: Hospital goofs up, gives 72-year-old patient's body to wrong family

The case of a 72-year-old patient going missing from a COVID-19 hospital few days ago in Thane city was solved late Tuesday evening after it was it found that his body was handed over by the hospital to the wrong family.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the 72-year-old man's family learned that he died during treatment and his corpse was handed over to another family four days ago for cremation.
The kin of the 72-year-old man had filed a missing persons case in Kapurbawdi police station late Sunday night after they were unable to trace him post his admission in the newly-commissioned Global Hub COVID facility on June 29. The man had gone missing from the newly-commissioned Global Hub Corona Hospital in Thane city.
72-year-old Balchandra Gaikwad was admitted to the hospital on June 29, a few days after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. The last update family received from the hospital was the next day, while he was being shifted to the ICU, reported Mumbai Mirror.
As per the report, the family on Tuesday learned from the police that Gaikwad died during treatment and his body was handed over to another family on July. The family to whom the body was handed had performed the last rites too. Gaikwad's family is now mulling over seeking criminal proceedings against the hospital.
The Global Hub Corona hospital is a temporary facility with 1,024 beds and was inaugurated a couple of weeks ago by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)