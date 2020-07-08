Coronavirus in Thane: Hospital goofs up, gives 72-year-old patient's body to wrong family

The case of a 72-year-old patient going missing from a COVID-19 hospital few days ago in Thane city was solved late Tuesday evening after it was it found that his body was handed over by the hospital to the wrong family.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the 72-year-old man's family learned that he died during treatment and his corpse was handed over to another family four days ago for cremation.

The kin of the 72-year-old man had filed a missing persons case in Kapurbawdi police station late Sunday night after they were unable to trace him post his admission in the newly-commissioned Global Hub COVID facility on June 29. The man had gone missing from the newly-commissioned Global Hub Corona Hospital in Thane city.