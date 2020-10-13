Coronavirus in Thane: City to get another COVID hospital soon

Thane will soon get another dedicated COVID hospital. The hospital with over 300 beds capacity will be soon be established at Borivade of Ghodbunder area in Thane.

"The new hospital will be soon functional for the COVID patients. Though the positive cases in Thane are under control, the new dedicated centre will help to curb the cases with more availability of beds to treat COVID patients identified in Thane," informed TMC official.

According to the official, the hospital is likely to be functional within next 8 days which consists of total of 306 beds.

"The hospital located at Borivade of Ghodbunder road in Thane and has been funded with Rs 1.24 crore by MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority). The patients from other parts of MMR area can also be treated at this centre," said TMC official.

"Following the state government's approval, the TMC chief permitted to develop the dedicated new COVID centre on August 20," added civic official.

Out of total of 306 beds, 208 are oxygen beds with other facilities like pharmacy and food store.

Thane COVID update: On Tuesday, total 238 new cases of COVID positive were detected in Thane, while 4 deaths were reported. So far, 3430 are the active patients in the city, while, total 37449 has been recovered from the disease. Until now the total death count has reached upto 1076 in Thane. At present the recovery rate of Thane is 89.3 percent.