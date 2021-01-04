Coronavirus in Thane: 379 new COVID-19 cases in city, 5 more deaths

Thane has recorded 379 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,44,250, an official said on Monday.

Apart from these new cases reported on Sunday, five people also succumbed to COVID-19, taking the toll in the district to 5,979, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stands at 2.45 per cent, the official said.

Till now, 2,34,398 patients have recovered from the viral infection, taking the recovery rate in the district to 95.97 per cent, he said.

As of now, there are 3,873 active COVID-19 cases in the district, he added.

The neighbouring Palghar district has till now reported 44,367 COVID-19 cases and 1,188 deaths due to the disease, another official said.